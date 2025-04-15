Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Padres.

A day after belting his first two homers of the campaign against the Dodgers, Crow-Armstrong shined again with his second straight three-hit performance. The speedy center fielder also logged his seventh swipe of the season, moving him into a tie for second place in that category across the majors. Crow-Armstrong was below the Mendoza Line with a .184 batting average as recently as April 7, but he's since logged a trio of three-hit efforts over his past six games to boost his season slash line up to .257/.313/.432.