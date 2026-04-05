Martin is expected to be called up from Triple-A Iowa to take the roster spot of Cade Horton (forearm), who is set to land on the injured list, Jordan Bastian and Jason Foster of MLB.com report.

After Horton departed Friday's contest with right forearm discomfort, Martin joined the Cubs at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Saturday, but the game was rained out and Chicago didn't have to make any roster moves. The Cubs get a 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader, but Martin may stick around into next week. The lefty reliever has been in the organization since 2021 but has yet to make his MLB debut. He would likely fill a middle relief role, with one of Ben Brown or Colin Rea expected to move from the bullpen into the rotation with Horton out.