Effross worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He struck out one.

Regular closer David Robertson pitched the last two days, so the Cubs gave him the day off and turned to Effross instead. The 28-year-old responded with his first save at the MLB level in four career chances. Effross has been pretty solid this year with a 2.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 43 innings, and he might end up seeing more save chances if the veteran Robertson ends up getting traded before the upcoming deadline.