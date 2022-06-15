Thomas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Thomas extended his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the 11th inning. He then stole second and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game once again. During the streak, the rookie outfielder is 10-for-25 (.400) with three steals, four RBI and six runs. He's logged a .270/.336/.443 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 13 RBI and 19 runs in 128 plate appearances overall. Thomas has taken command of a starting role in center field, pushing the versatile Daulton Varsho to right field with the return of catcher Carson Kelly from the injured list.