Thomas went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Thomas, who went hitless in his first 16 at-bats, had a nice weekend against Los Angeles, going 5-for-9 with a triple, two RBI, three runs scored and his second steal of the season. The outfielder had been the victim of bad luck (.217 BABIP) and ranks in the 97th percentile in average exit velocity (95.6 MPH). As such, a breakout was expected for Thomas, who's batting .200 with an expected average of .342.