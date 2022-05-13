Thomas isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Thomas started in the last four games and went 5-for-13 with a homer, two doubles, four runs, three RBI and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather in Friday's series opener while Jordan Luplow starts in center field and bats second.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Launches first career homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Drives in first MLB runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Makes second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Contributes in MLB debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receiving call-up to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hits one, takes one away•