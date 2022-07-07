Thomas isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Thomas will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Daulton Varsho is shifting to center field while Jordan Luplow starts in right.
