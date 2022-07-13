Thomas will sit Wednesday against the Giants.
Thomas will get a breather after he went 6-for-20 with two doubles, a run and an RBI over the last five games. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field while Jordan Luplow enters the lineup in right field and will bat leadoff versus the Giants.
