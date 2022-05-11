Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Miami.

Thomas made his third straight start since moving up from Triple-A Reno and knocked in the first runs of his MLB career. He had a two-out, RBI double in the fourth inning then singled home a run in the eighth during what was a productive day for the lower half of the order. Thomas is locked in at center field while Daulton Varsho, who was the primary starter in center to begin the season, handles catching duties with Carson Kelly (oblique) sidelined. That means Varsho will require breaks and won't be bouncing between catcher and the outfield.