Thomas went 1-for-2 2 with a triple, a sacrifice fly and three RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Guardians.

Thomas is raking through six Cactus League outings, going 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI. Thomas is racking up the plate appearances ahead of his participation in the World Baseball Classic. When he returns to MLB, Thomas will be Arizona's Opening Day starter in center field.