Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Thomas took the field against Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, getting his first plate appearances against a southpaw. He was held out of the Opening Day lineup against a lefty then was pinch-hit for Friday against a lefty reliever. It appears manager Torey Lovullo will remove one his left-handed hitting outfielders against lefty starters, and it was Jake McCarthy's turn Saturday. Thomas is 0-for-5 through two games played.
