Thomas is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Diamondbacks on Friday versus the Dodgers.
Thomas was on the bench for the opener with the Dodgers starting a lefty, but he'll get his first start in this one. He's probably not going to sit against all lefties, but Thomas does appear to be the lowest priority right now among Arizona's three left-handed hitting outfielders.
