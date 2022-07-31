Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Thomas started the past seven games and will take a seat after going 0-for-14 across Arizona's last four contests. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Buddy Kennedy steps into the lineup with Thomas on the bench.
