The Diamondbacks optioned Thomas to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Thomas will lose his spot on the 28-man active roster in the midst of a brutal September in which he's posted a .302 OPS. Jake McCarthy (bereavement) was reinstated from the bereavement list to take Thomas' spot on the roster. Unless he's called up from Reno in the final week and a half of the campaign, Thomas will finish his rookie season in Arizona with a .231/.275/.344 slash line to go with eight home runs, four stolen bases, 39 RBI and 45 runs across 113 games.
