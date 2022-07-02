Thomas went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Thomas entered Friday 1-for-16 across his previous five games. He put an end to that skid with an RBI triple in the first inning, and he added a two-run blast in the seventh to pad Arizona's lead. The three-bagger was the first of his major-league career. The rookie outfielder is now slashing .258/.315/.442 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases through 178 plate appearances. Thomas had a 12-game hitting streak during June, so he's found some success at the plate early in his career and will look to get back on track in July.