Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He later went 2-for-4 in the nightcap.

Thomas looks like he's here to stay in the majors with 10 hits, including two home runs, over his first 31 major-league at-bats. He's doing it with a style most hitting coaches don't teach -- a pronounced leg kick and a lot of hand movement before unleashing his swing. "It feels like there's a lot going on," Arizona hitting coach Joe Mather told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "But when it's always been followed by production, you have to let him play it out. There is a lot going on, but basically all that is for him is just setting him up to be in position to hit the ball." With the team batting .205 (29th in MLB), the rookie's .323 average stands out.