Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

Thomas took Sandy Alcantara deep in the bottom of the third inning, accounting for the only run against the starter in the contest. He later singled and scored in the eighth frame. The homer was the 22-year-old's first career. Since getting called up to the big-leagues May 8, Thomas has compiled five hits, three of which were for extra bases, four runs and three RBI in 13 at-bats.