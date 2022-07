Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

Thomas made his second-half debut after being held out Friday, the team's first game back from the All-Star break. Over 63 games, the rookie maintains a .259/.309/.417 line, all hovering around his expected rates. Thomas is on the wrong end of several Statcast batting metrics, but he's going to be a near-everyday player and given an opportunity to develop the rest of the season.