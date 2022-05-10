Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over Miami.

Thomas made a second consecutive start in center, batting eighth in both games. He's expected to be the primary center fielder while Daulton Varsho fills in behind the plate for injured catcher Carson Kelly (oblique). The organization's plans for Thomas and Varsho when Kelly returns are unclear, but there will be tough decisions as outlined by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, if Arizona keeps Thomas in the majors. That could be the case if he's productive and the above-.500 Diamondbacks (16-14) are winning games.