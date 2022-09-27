Thomas has expanded the strike zone, which was the main reason he was optioned to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "He's trying to cover everything high, low, in and out. We're encouraging him to shrink up the zone and have a better feel for having an opposite-field approach to stay on the baseball so you don't pull off of it," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Thomas slumped during the month of September, going 1-for-31 since Sept. 10. He alluded to the struggles he's had last week to Piecoro, noting that he's swinging at too many pitcher's pitches, offerings at the outer edge of the plate. Thomas will get a chance to cut the plate in half over the final week at Reno, which has three games remaining in its regular season then play a one-game playoff for the Pacific Coast League championship on Friday.