Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thomas isn't starting Friday's game against Washington.
Thomas started the last three games ahead of the All-Star break and went 2-for-11 with three strikeouts. Daulton Varsho is starting in center field while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right.
