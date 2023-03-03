Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Thomas has raced out of the gate with five hits, two doubles and five RBI over his first 13 Cactus League at-bats. The Diamondbacks' starting center fielder is tied for the team lead in plate appearances in advance of his participation for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
