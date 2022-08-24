Thomas went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Royals.
Thomas posted a second consecutive multi-hit game, though the rookie has been in a slump, which contributed to a drop in the batting order. He was riding a 2-for-27 skid prior to his two-game surge.
