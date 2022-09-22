Thomas isn't starting Thursday's contest with the Dodgers.
Left-hander Julio Urias will start on the mound for Los Angeles, so fellow left-hander Thomas will watch the beginning of Thursday's game in the dugout. Daulton Varsho will cover for him in center field, giving Jordan Luplow a start in right field while batting sixth.
