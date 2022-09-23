Thomas is not in Friday's lineup against the Giants.
Thomas has not started against a lefty since Sept. 12, so it's unsurprising to see him on the bench against Carlos Rodon. Stone Garrett, Corbin Carroll and Jordan Luplow will start in the outfield from left to right.
