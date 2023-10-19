Thomas is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday versus the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield as the Diamondbacks take on left-hander Ranger Suarez. Thomas slashed just .143/.175/.260 in 81 plate appearances against lefties during the regular season and has gone 0-for-5 with an RBI sac fly through the first two games of the National League Championship Series.