Thomas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres.
One day after seeing his 12-game hitting streak end, the rookie snapped a 16-game homer drought by taking Mike Clevinger deep in the third inning to get Arizona on the board. Thomas is having a productive June overall, slashing .290/.359/.449 with three of his six home runs and all four of his stolen bases on the season.
