Thomas went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Phillies.

Thomas paced the Diamondbacks' offense with four hits, one of six batters in the lineup to record multiple hits in the blowout win. The 22-year-old outfielder entered Tuesday in an 0-for-11 slump, so this was an encouraging performance. The rookie is up to a .248 batting average with a .672 OPS, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored, four stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple through 95 contests.