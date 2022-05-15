Thomas went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.
Thomas was back in the lineup following a day off Friday, and the prospect was moved to seventh in the order, his highest position since being added to the team a week ago. His 17 plate appearances are a small sample, but Thomas shows signs he's MLB-ready. The outfielder is 7-for-16 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored through five games. Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo may eventually move him higher in the order; Thomas spent most of his time in the minors as a leadoff batter.
