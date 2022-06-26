Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
