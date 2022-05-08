Thomas had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The 22-year-old is one of the top prospects in baseball and will now receive his first look in the majors. Thomas made his way to Triple-A Reno last season and hit .369/.434/.658 with eight home runs and five stolen bases in 34 games, and he continued to hit well early in 2022 with an .857 OPS. He should take over the starting job in center field while Daulton Varsho, who has 22 starts in center this season, sees more time behind the plate with catcher Carson Kelly (oblique) moving to the injured list.
