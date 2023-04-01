Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Thomas, who was on the bench against a lefty in Thursday's opener, made his first start of the season with Los Angeles righty Dustin May on the bump. Following May's strong seven innings, lefty Alex Vesia entered, and Diamondbacks manager removed Thomas for a right-handed pinch hitter. He had a .471 OPS against southpaws in 2022, so sitting against lefties may become the norm for Thomas.