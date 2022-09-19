Thomas isn't starting Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Thomas went 0-for-6 over the last two games and will head to the bench with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound Monday. Daulton Varsho will take over in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sits against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: On bench against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Racks up four hits•