Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Thomas got in on the home run parade -- Arizona belted seven of them at Wrigley Field -- and has three in his first 42 at-bats in the majors. The rookie extended a hitting streak to five games, during which he's 7-for-19 (.368) with three extra-base hits.