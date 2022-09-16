Thomas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Left-hander Blake Snell is on the mound for San Diego on Friday, so Thomas will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Corbin Carroll is starting in center field and batting eighth.
