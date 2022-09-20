Thomas isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Thomas will retreat to the bench in Game 2 against lefty Tyler Anderson after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the early game. Jake McCarthy will take his spot in center field, moving Ketel Marte into the designated hitter role and giving Sergio Alcantara an opportunity to start at second base, batting eighth.