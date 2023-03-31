Thomas did not play in Arizona's season-opening 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo's Opening Day lineup included a few surprises, in terms of where players batted and those that were not in the starting lineup. The lefty-swinging Thomas was on the bench against Los Angeles lefty Julio Urias, as Corbin Carroll moved from left field to center. The lineup had a righty-hitting influence as both Kyle Lewis (DH) and Lourdes Gurriel (LF) were in the starting nine. Lovullo has always been a proponent of exploiting lefty-righty matchups, but leaving Thomas out of the lineup was a surprise.