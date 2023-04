Thomas is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Monday's game in San Diego.

Thomas has now been on the bench for two of his team's three games versus left-handers so far this season. He's also hitless in nine plate appearances, which isn't helping his bid for playing time. Corbin Carroll will slide over to center field Monday, with Lourdes Gurriel playing left and Kyle Lewis being used in the designated hitter spot.