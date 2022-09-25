Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Thomas will sit for the second time in the past three games since southpaw Scott Alexander is starting Sunday for San Francisco. Corbin Carroll will shift to center field while Stone Garrett starts in left.
