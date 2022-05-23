Thomas isn't starting Monday against Kansas City.
Thomas snapped a six-game hitting streak Sunday when he went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Cubs, and he'll get a breather in Monday's series opener against the Royals. Jake McCarthy will draw the start in center field and bat sixth.
