Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Cincinnati.

Alexander broke out of a slump Saturday, contributing a run-scoring, ground-rule double in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth. The infielder was 3-for-32 (.094) with zero RBI over the previous nine games. Since taking over the role as the team's primary third baseman, Alexander is slashing .247/.344/.481 with five home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI over 23 contests.