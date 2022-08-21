Varsho is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Varsho started each of the team's last three games and collected two hits across 13 at-bats. He'll take a seat Sunday against lefty Jose Quintana, with Jordan Luplow entering the lineup to play in right field and hit seventh.
