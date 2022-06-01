Varsho started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Atlanta.
This was Varsho's first start behind the plate since suffering a shoulder injury while serving as the designated hitter last Friday. Having him catch indicates the shoulder is no longer a hindrance.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hitless in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Expected back Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Won't start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back in action Saturday•