Varsho (shoulder) is starting Saturday against the Dodgers.
Varsho exited Friday's game against the Dodgers due to right shoulder soreness, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and lead off a day later. He's started in the last nine games and has hit .333 with two homers, three doubles, nine runs and five RBI during that time.
