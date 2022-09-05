Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee.
Varsho led off the bottom of the third inning by clubbing his 20th home run and second in as many days. An inning earlier in the field, he tracked a Tyrone Taylor shot headed for the fence in right-center field to preserve Zac Gallen's scoreless innings streak. With 26 starts behind the plate, Varsho may qualify as a catcher in most leagues next season, but he's turned himself into an elite outfield defender (13 OAA) and will likely make a home in right field in 2023.
