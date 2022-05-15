Varsho served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

Varsho plated a run in the ninth inning, giving Arizona hopes of a comeback that never came. The athletic catcher/outfielder has turned his season around since the end of April. Varsho is batting .341 (15-for-44) with nine extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored over a 12-game stretch. Since he's taken over as the primary catcher while Carson Kelly (oblique) is sidelined, Varsho has been getting days off, but his bat is important, which could lead to "days off" from catching becoming games in which he serves as the DH.