Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 win against Colorado on Friday.
Varsho was unsuccessful in his first three at-bats but smacked a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning off Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez. The 25-year-old has now homered in consecutive games and owns a modest seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-29 with three walks in the stretch.
