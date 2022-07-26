Varsho will sit Tuesday versus the Giants.
Varsho will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in Monday's series opener. Jake McCarthy will slide over to designated hitter while Buddy Kennedy enters the lineup at second base and bats fifth against San Francisco.
