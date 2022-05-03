Varsho went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over Miami.

Varsho knocked a leadoff double in the first inning and scored on David Peralta's home run. He then walked and scored in the fifth before capping off his day with a seventh-inning double. Varsho is 5-for-12 with four doubles over his last four games, improving his slash line to .231/.326/.436 through 92 plate appearances.