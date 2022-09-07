Varsho went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.
Varsho's picked up the power pace in September with three homers in his last 17 at-bats. The 26-year-old has gone yard 22 times this year while adding 63 RBI, 65 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .241/.310/.443 slash line through 124 contests.
